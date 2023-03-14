Humanitarian Affairs: FG trains case management officers on combating emerging challenges

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Tuesday, held a capacity building workshop for Case Management officers in the ministry in order to acquire necessary knowledge, skills, orientation, values and competence for effective service delivery.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Sani Gwarzo, who was represented by the SA on Admin, Malam Mohammed, said that the training becoming necessary as modern social work practice has become increasingly complex in dealing with emerging social challenges in the country.

He said: “Modern social work practice has become increasingly complex in dealing with emerging social challenges in the country. Social work being a helping/ dynamic profession requires constant professional training that will enable practitioners to meet up with international best practices.

“The essence of regular professional trainings and retraining of professional Case Management Officers cannot be over emphasized given the fact that they deal with the society’s most vulnerable group, which constitute a sizeable percentage of the populace and by implication have multiplicity of needs. A lot of personnel who find themselves rendering social work services are from different backgrounds and disciplines such as Humanities and the Social Sciences e.t.c. There is therefore no doubt that it is through on-the-job experiences and various trainings and retraining programmes such as this. That will enable the officers render effective services and also imbibe the tenets and principles of the social work profession.

“The training is no doubt in line with the policy of the present administration, that gives serious consideration to issues of capacity building when it introduced structured mandatory training to be a sine-qua-non for effectiveness and efficiency in the Nigerian Public Service.”

Also speaking, the Director Social Development, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mr Ademola Taiwo Bashorun, said the case work unit of the Department lays emphasis on survival, development, protection, social integration of persons and participation in the provision of its mandate to society.

“In pursuance of the Ministry’s mandate, the Ministry on a regular basis strengthens the capacity of her case workers on modern techniques. It is in this respect that, the management has taken a bold step in ensuring that staff are constantly trained.. While I look forward to a successful training, I encourage you all to be actively involved in the various sessions that will take place in the course of this programme. I have no doubt in my mind that at the end of this programme, participants will have improved skills for effective service delivery,” he said.

