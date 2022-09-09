Humanitarian affairs: Stakeholders converge on Abuja for PWDs

Directors and chief executives responsible for the rehabilitation and service delivery for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) from the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have converged, at the instance of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference Friday in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, said the conference will provide a platform for experience sharing, brain-storming and learning lessons on issues affecting the well-being of PWDs, as well as charting a way forward on effective service delivery for PWDs in the country.

He said: “It is pertinent that Directors and Chief Executives responsible for the rehabilitation of PWDs in Nigeria from all the States and FCT meet annually, to continuously deliberate on issues affecting PWDs.

This is with a view to coming up with implementable decisions that will improve the quality of lives of PWDs to enable them contribute meaningfully to national development, as well as keeping abreast on current and emerging issues and how to effectively programme for PWDs.

“You will recall that in early 2019, the present Administration signed into law, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act after suffering many years of setbacks.

“The Act is to provide for the full integration of PWDs into the society which led to the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities vested with the responsibilities for education, health care, social, economic and civil rights of PWDs and other related matters.

“In line with this present Administration’s signing into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, it is pertinent for the States to domesticate this Act for effective service delivery to all PWDs across the country.

“It is therefore believed that this forum will accord us all the opportunity to rub minds, deliberate and come up with concrete steps towards ensuring that the target group-the disability community, for which we serve, gets our best.”

Also speaking, the Director of Special Needs in the ministry, Mrs. Nkechi F. Onwukwe, said the State Directors and Chief Executives just completed a 2 day capacity building on some specific areas of programming, including Resource Mobilization, Project Planning and Management as well as Monitoring and Evaluation, which was intended to enhance their skills and knowledge on these areas.

She said: “These conferences are aimed at resolving emerging issues affecting the overall survival, care and development of Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria. Therefore, the objectives of this years conference include to: Provide a platform for experience sharing, brain-storming and learning lessons on issues affecting the welfare of PWDs.

“It is to chart away forward on effective service delivery for PWDs in the country;

Sensitize the State Directors on the need to domesticate the Discrimination Against Person with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, for the states yet to do so, among others.

“The crux of this our meeting is precipitated on the fact that we all as active stakeholders need to do more for our target population. As we may be aware, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) constitute a social group that is vulnerable to societal discrimination and negative public perceptions.

“They also face attitudinal barriers from the community, family members and service providers alike, as well as environmental and communication barriers. These barriers have not only reduced their voices and participation in programme planning, but also their access to essential services.

“They equally face systemic marginalization that lead to lower economic and social status, increased risk of violence and discrimination, barriers to access education, health care, information and services and justice as well as civic and political participation. These, thus hinder their participation on an equal basis with others.

“The Ministry will continue with its conscious efforts towards addressing issues that relate to Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria in general. We are aware we cannot do this all alone, hence the need for more effective collaboration with all stakeholders, especially our state counterparts.”

