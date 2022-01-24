Humanitarian minister, Farouq, gets transparency award



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq has received a diplomatic award for transparency and accountability by the International Human Right Commission (IHRC).

At the presentation of award to the minister in Abuja, the Country Head IHRC Dr Friday Sani explained that the minister was found worthy for her hard work and diligence towards making impact on the lives of Nigerians, especially, the youths through the National Social Investment Programmes.

Dr Sani said the commission had undertaken a two-year investigation with the help of security organisations which the minister was cleared and not found guilty of allegation against her ministry.

“Our regional organisation which has received several complaints over financial irregularities, diversion of funds meant for the poor people of Nigeria by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, prompted our close to two years investigation with our world class security organisation partner known as the International Police Corporation to investigate and track down these allegations.

“The report we received from our partner has proven negative of any money diversion linked directly or indirectly to the minister and this has compelled the resolution of our Advisory Board to honour the minister,” he added.

The Minister thanked the commission for the award, noting that the activities of the ministry and agencies under its jurisdiction were built on transparency.

‘’We are very grateful and humble. As it is always said history or posterity will judge us right. This award goes to the teams who have supported me through thick and thin. I see this as divine; we will continue to serve our country to the best of our ability,” she said.

Hajiya Farouq assured that the ministry will not rest on its oars until it delivers on its mandate.