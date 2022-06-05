Humanitarian needs: How Zulum received UN chief scribe in Borno

The UN secretary general was in Borno recently on fact-finding mission. In this report, SADIQ ABUBAKAR reports on the visit and the take away.

Not too long ago, Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum received the United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, who was in Maiduguri to assess the humanitarian situation in the state.

Guterres arrived at the Maiduguri International Airport onboard a UN humanitarian aircraft at about 2:30 pm.

The secretary-general was accorded a presidential welcome with cultural troops on display and he was presented a welcome gift by a traditionally-dressed boy and girl.

During the visit, the UN chief visited an IDP camp along Gubio road and also at UN-supported Bulumkutu Interim Care Centre (ICC) which serves the purposes of Disarmament, Deradicalisation, and Reintegration (DDR) for repentant insurgents, provides interim services to children and women in need of care and protection and others affected by conflict in the North-east.



Guterres interacted with humanitarian actors, internally displaced persons and government officials as part of his assessment.

He called on the international communities to sustain support to Borno towards addressing humanitarian needs.

The UN secretary-general spoke on the desire of IDPs to be safely resettled.

“What they (IDPs) really want is conditions to be able to go back home in dignity and safety. And that requires a high investment in trust, investment in livelihood and investment in integration. I was thrilled to see that it is happening. I understand that the dimensions of the problem require much resources. I appeal to the International communities to support Borno state in addressing the humanitarian needs of the population,” the UN chief scribe said.

Guterres praises Zulum’s approach

During a courtesy call at the council chamber of the Government House, Mr Antonio Gueterres applauded Governor Zulum’s approach in the fight against terrorism in Borno.

“I have discovered that here in Borno, thanks to the governor, you have understood and put in place the right approach to fight terrorism. Of course, when we fight terrorists, we need to shoot at them, we need to have armies, but that would not solve the problem if we did not address the root cause. What I have seen here in Borno is a governor determined to address those root causes,” the UN boss said.

Zulum highlights causes of insurgency

Host governor, Zulum in his remarks, highlighted some of the major causes of Boko Haram insurgency, listing extreme poverty, unemployment and desertification, among other things.

The governor used the opportunity to express gratitude to the UN secretary-general, members of the international communities, humanitarian actors and all stakeholders for their support to the people of the state.

“International humanitarian partners, civil society organisations and the federal government rapidly mobilised and supported Borno state government by providing the needed aid necessary for people to survive and have shelters over their heads. Groups like UNHCR, IOM, FAO and UN shelters, among others, were there from the beginning and their support was truly life-saving. We wish to extend our sincere appreciation to all of them,” Zulum said.

The governor, however, identified over the years that the state has been spending hugely on supporting the security agencies and providing humanitarian support to the population.

Zulum said the state’s 25-year development and strategic plan was developed to address the root cause of insurgency.

Governor Zulum called on the United Nations to extend support to the state in areas of training youth volunteers fighting alongside the military and the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the resuscitation of the Lake Chad Basin, which, hitherto, provided livelihood to millions of people living around the lake.

He cited improvement of security, citizens have shown readiness to pick the pieces of their lives.

The secretary general was accompanied on the visit by Mr Vera Songwe, who is the executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, (UNECA) Mr Abdoulaye Mar Dieye; special coordinator for development in the Sahel, Mr Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh; special representative of the secretary-general for West Africa and the Sahel and head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel UNOWAS, Mr Matthias Schmale; United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Yahya; UNDP country representative to Nigeria, Ms Michelle Gyles McDonough; director, Sustainable Development Unit, Executive Office of The Secretary-General, and other top UN officials.

