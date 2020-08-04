HURIWA calls for arrest, prosecution of killer herders, sponsors

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has tasked the federal government to arrest killer herders and their sponsor to end the spate of war crimes in the country.

HRIWA frowned on the recent announcement by the Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautol Hore, on the establishment of a nationwide security outfit as well as President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the formation of a policing agency contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference, Tuesday in Abuja, HURIWA National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and Director, National Media Affairs, Miss Zainab Yusuf, called for the arrest and prosecution of members of the group.

Reading a text of the press conference Onwubiko said, “The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore members are the alleged coordinators of the armed Fulani banditry in the country, and officials of the group reside in Abuja whose life patron is President Buhari.

“Let all those who are quoted in the media as providing explanation for the mass killings over the years be arrested and prosecuted and the group declared a terrorists group.

“We equally urge the federal government to stop looking elsewhere for these armed Fulani bandits who have been killing innocent Nigerians.”

According to the rights group, “The idea of forming a policing agency by a group that has repeatedly claimed responsibility for the killing of thousands of innocent citizens, majority of whom are Christian farmers, is a plain tactic by the Fulani Socio-cultural Association; Miyatti Allah Cattle owners Association to continue to promote their wicked and cold-hearted activities to another level.

“We are aware that there is another law abiding segment of Fulani ethnic group also identified as Miyetti Allah but the version that announced the formation of a nationwide armed vigilantes is the same that has consistently advanced and canvassed explanation for the series of mass killings of Christians by armed Fulani herdsmen.

“There are various reports holding core intelligence that this segment of Miyatti Allah Cattle Association of Nigeria has repeatedly claimed responsibility for the killing of thousands of children, women and other vulnerable people in different states; yet no arrest has been made as the members of the group walk freely in Abuja, holding press conferences and threatening to unleash terror on the people of this country under the guise of forming a vigilante group.”

Speaking further HURIWA national coordinator said, “The rising tide of violence directed against Nigerian Christians and others classified as “infidels” by Islamist militants in the country’s North and Middle-belt regions is alarming and suggests ongoing genocide on Christians in the North.

“Over the past one year, 1,000 Christians are reported to have been killed by Islamist militias, with 6,000 murdered since 2015, according to the most conservative estimates from Nigerian Christian sources. In the past five weeks alone… More worrisome is the inaction of the government in the face of the escalating conflict and the culture of impunity.

“…It cannot be overemphasized then that the conditions for genocide exist in Nigeria. Christians, non-violent Muslims, and adherents of tribal religions being particularly vulnerable, with increasingly violent attacks and the failure of the Nigerian government to prevent them and punish the perpetrators have called for grave concerns, hence this statement by HURIWA.”