HURIWA condemns clampdown on protesters, challenges new NBC code

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the clampdown on protesters, just as physically attacking peaceful demonstrators was antithetical to the principles and practices of constitutional democracy, rule of law, and the adherence to the tenets of fundamental human rights.

This is as the Rights group called on credible Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to challenge the newly introduced National Broadcasting Code (NBC) which criminalises free speech under the guise of fighting hate speech.

HURIWA National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a press statement, Wednesday in Abuja, said “Civil protests are the essential ingredients for the sustenance and advancement of constitutional democracy without which much that can happen as a system of government is autocracy and tyranny.

“We totally reject the undue resort to brute force by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration against unarmed and absolutely peaceful and constructive demonstrators who are only calling for good governance and adherence to constitutionalism.

“In any event, the federal government is only but the servant of the people who donated the legitimacy for the exercise of political authority by President Buhari for a statutory period.”

HURIWA while demanding an immediate end to the attacks against peaceful demonstrators by the armed security forces and for an immediate and unconditional release of all the detained protesters quoted relevant sections of the constitution.

