HURIWA petitions NHRC/PCC over police harassment of Enugu community

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has petitioned the National Human Rights commission (NHRC) and the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) over alleged harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention of community leaders in Ugwuaji community of Enugu South local government area council of Enugu state, the Nigeria Police.

Addressing a press conference, Thursday in Abuja, HURIWA national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Commissioner for Housing, Vitus Okechi, should be invited to clarify why they allegedly took hold of lands belonging to the community in gross violation of extant Land Use Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigerian Constitution.

The rights group said it has been approached for intervention by a coalition of Ugwuaji progressives, on whose express request and unequivocal instruction they had forwarded the complaint to the institutions believing that the alleged human right violators are called to order.

HURIWA called on the NHRC and the PCC to step into the matter to compel the relevant authorities in Enugu state to abide by the letters and principles of the Nigerian constitution and to stop, forthwith, the continuous harassment and persecution of the claimants to the ownership of the land in Ugwuaji community, which the Housing Commissioner has reportedly taken illegal possession of without due regards to the rule of law.”