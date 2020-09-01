HURIWA to Buhari: Appoint substantive EFCC chairman

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari, on the appointment of a substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

HURIWA National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the Director, National Media Affairs, Ms. Zainab Yusuf, Monday in Abuja, said the economic crimes were destroying the local economy and exposing Nigeria to global disrepute

The rights group stated that the economy cannot grow fast without zero tolerance to corruption and made case for the reorganisation and strengthening of activities and programmes of the anti-graft agency.

According to HURIWA, a competent professional outside the Nigerian Police should be appointed to lead the fight against economic crimes.

“Public debates recently in Nigeria have centred on the increasing rate of corruption resulting from inappropriate public finance planning and implementation mostly in some of the developing countries, Nigeria inclusive which in turn reduce the level of economic growth in the country.

“Corruption has given room for diversion of the limited public funds, undermined economic progress and impeded policy changes required for development.

“On the whole, corruption has impeded growth and also eroded the already established economic value systems in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has not helped matters by appointing persons whose roles in the immediate dispensation were unenviable following multiple accusations of their deep involvement in corrupt practices to the tune of hundreds of billions of United States Dollars,” the group stated.

HURIWA also tasked the President to stop the mass hunger, mass joblessness, insecurity and instability in the country, as well as his appointees working at cross purposes and committing outrageous economic crimes against the country and the Nigerian people.