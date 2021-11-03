Husband arrested for stabbing wife to death in Ogun

A 24 years old man, Mojiyagbe Olamilekan, a resident of Oke ola area of Ode Remo has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for stabbing his wife to death with scissors.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ode Remo divisional headquarters, Wednesday.

It was revealed that the suspect locked himself and his wife, one Seun Mojiyagbe up in their room, and started beating the wife, it was the wailing of the wife that attracted the neighbors, who tried all efforts to persuade the suspect to open the door but he refused.





The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement confirmed the incident, adding that the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, upon the distress call, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the door to the couple’s apartment was forced opened. The victim was met lying down unconscious in the pool of her own blood.



She was quickly rushed to the state hospital in Isara Remo where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The husband was promptly arrested and taken to custody, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation with the view to charge him to court as soon as possible.