Hushpuppi: Again, hearing in Abba Kyari’s extradition stalls





Again, proceedings in Abba Kyari’s extradition to the United States, suffered a setback at the Federal Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police and former head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), is

enmeshed in an allegations of wire fraud involving an Instagram celebrity, Abbas Ramon popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Kyari is meant to be handed over to the U.S government for his alleged complicity.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, filed an extradition application at the Federal High Court in Abuja following a request by the Diplomatic Representative of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

Malami said the request from the U.S. authorities is “for the surrender of Abba Alhaji Kyari, who is a subject in a superseding three counts indictment.”

In his argument, Counsel for the AGF, Pius Akuta, told Justice Inyang Ekwo, that the case was for “preliminary hearing.”

Countering, Kyari’s lawyer, Nureni Jimoh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that he had not been served with relevant court papers.

At the proceeding, Akuta’s undertook to served the necessary court documents on Kyari within two days.

Justice Ekwo has therefore directed Kyari’s lawyer to upon service, respond to the court papers within 14 days.

He has since adjourned the suit to April 27 for continuation of hearing.

The embattled supercop is named among five of Hushpuppi’s conspirators in an alleged $1.1 million fraud charge approved by a U.S. grand jury.