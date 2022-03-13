Hushpuppi: AGF Malami clears air on Abba Kyari

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has described as false the media reports that his office had conclusively exonerated Abba Kyari from money laundering allegation linking him with Ramon Abbas, commonly known as Hushpuppi.

The clarification was made via a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

The AGF clarified that there appears to be misunderstanding regarding the issue.

He said, “It was a case of work in progress in respect of which the office of the Attorney General of the federation requested for further probe in relation to some aspects of investigation.

“It was clear that the conclusion on the alleged contradiction on the issue was a clear case of misconception.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’s stance is that no conclusion has been reached in the direction of absence of evidence relating to the first report.

“The issues were raised for further investigation with a view to cover the field in investigation in order to arrived at informed decision,” the statment added.