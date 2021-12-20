Hushpuppi: At last, PSC receives IGP’s recommendation, to decide Kyari’s fate this week





Indication has emerged that the Police Service Commission (PSC), would decide the fate of former Commandant, Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, this week.

Kyari was suspended in August following the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, to the Police Service Commission (PSC) to enable an independent.ptobe into allegations against him.

He has been under investigation over his alleged role in a $1.1 million internet scam by an Instagram Influencer, Abbas Ramon, a.k.a. Hushpuppi, and four others.

The probe followed Kyari’s indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), which recommended that he be extradited to the US for trial.

Blueprint information has it that IGP Baba, who had received the report of the four-man panel set up to investigate Kyari, has forwarded his recommendation, based on the outcome of the probe, to the PSC.

A source at the commission, who confirmed the development, also disclosed that the commission would deliberate on the issue this week and decide the fate of the the former IRT boss.