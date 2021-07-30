Hushpuppi: IGP orders review of Kyari’s indictment, PDP urges probe





The Nigeria Police Force Thursday acknowledged receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against DCP Abba Kyari.

Blueprint also gathered that the police hierarchy would be setting up a high-power panel to interrogate the propriety or otherwise of the allegation brought against Kyari by Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Speaking on the development, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) CP Frank Mba said the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has ordered internal review of Hushpuppi’s claims.

Mba, who disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja, said: “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

U.S Court

A court in the United States of America had issued a warrant of arrest on Kyari over his alleged links to Hushpuppi.

A spokesperson in the United States Attorney’s Office confirmed that the warrant was issued by U.S Magistrate Judge Otis Wright.

Kyari had arrested and jailed one Chibuzo Vincent, an estranged co-conspirator in a $1.1million fraud case at the behest of Hushpuppi.

The DCP also allegedly sent a bank account to Hushpuppi reportedly for the payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.

The trial

Hushpuppi, who had pleaded guilty to the multi-million dollar fraud charges filed against him by the United States government, risks 20 years in prison.

He reportedly explained how the proceeds from the crime were spent leading to the indictment of DCP Kyari.

According to the indictment, “Abbas was assisted in laundering the proceeds of the fraud by Rukayat Motunraya Fashola, a.k.a. Morayo, 28, of Valley Stream, New York, and Bolatito Tawakalitu Agbabiaka, a.k.a. Bolamide, 34, of Linden, New Jersey. These two defendants also were arrested on July 22, 2021, by FBI agents.

“Approximately $230,000 of the stolen funds allegedly were used to purchase a Richard Mille RM11-03 watch, which was hand-delivered to Abbas in Dubai and subsequently appeared in Hushpuppi’s social media posts.

“Other illicit proceeds from the scheme were allegedly converted into cashier’s checks, including $50,000 in checks that were used by Abbas and a co-conspirator to fraudulently acquire a St. Christopher and Nevis citizenship, as well as a passport for Abbas obtained by creating a false marriage certificate and then bribing a government official in St. Kitts.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force, who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest.

“Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” the US court document read in part.

I’m innocent – Kyari

Countering the claims in a Facebook post Thursday, DCP Kyari denied the allegations, assuring he would be vindicated at the end of the travails.

The senior police officer said he did not demand any money from Hushpuppi. He, however, said he introduced the accused to a cloth seller whom Hushpuppi paid about N300, 000.

The Facebook post reads in part: “Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about two years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life and they were long time friends who had money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account.

“The native clothes and caps (five sets) were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office.

“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.”

Kyari further stated that, “For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious big money they will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of service for two decades is open for everybody to see.

“They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will continue responding to all distress calls from all Nigerians provided they are life threatening.”