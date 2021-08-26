Hushpuppi: IGP receives panel report on DCP Kyari as PSC awaits recommendation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, Thursday, received the report of the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) investigating the indictment of the erstwhile Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, had named Kyari in a $1.1 million fraud in the US.

Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, in a press statement in Abuja, said: “The report was submitted by the Chairman of the SIP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“DIG Egbunike, while presenting the report, appreciated the IGP for the confidence reposed on him and the members of the Panel to conduct the probe.

“He noted that the Panel commenced investigations immediately it was inaugurated on August 2, 2021 and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.

“He further revealed that the report presented contained the case file of the probe, evidences and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.”

He said, “The IGP, who commended the Panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discrete investigations into the allegation levied against the officer to enable the Force leadership be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.

“The IGP assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s). He reiterated as always, the commitment of the Force to justice for all.”

Efforts to get details of the report, at the time of filing the report, proved abortive, however, a senior police officer told our correspondent that the report would only be made public after the IGP and the police management team have considered the report.

According to the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, “The report is not a public document yet because the IGP and his management team will consider the recommendations of the committee and make its recommendation to the Police Service Commission (PSC).”

Similarly, an official of the Police Service Commission (PSC) confirmed that the commission was yet to receive the report, noting that the committee set up would not act until the commission receives the report and recommendation of the IGP.

“We are yet to get the report of the panel and the committee PSC set up is waiting for it so as make informed decision based on the provisions of the civil service rules,” the source said.