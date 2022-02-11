Hushpuppi: PSC gives police 2-week ultimatum for new panel’s report on Abba Kyari

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has given the Nigeria Police a two-week ultimatum for a different committee to conclude investigation on the former Commander Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari.

The Commission had earlier rejected the recommendation of the DIG Joseph Egbunike-led special investigative panel set up by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba,to review allegations against DCP Kyari by the US Government.

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, said: ‘The commission has deferred decision on the case involving suspended DCP Abba A. Kyari, who until his suspension by the commission was the Officer in charge of the IRT.

“Kyari had earlier been indicted by a report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and was also investigated by a special Panel set up by the IGP.

“The report had earlier been forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice by the IGP.”

Ani said, “The commission also directed that further necessary investigation should take half the time it took the Police to conduct the original investigation and that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.”

He said commission took the decision at the continuation of its14th plenary meeting chaired by the PSC Chairman, IGP Musiliu Smith (retd.)

The Spokesperson furtherbstated that, “The Commission at the plenary meeting also considered 20 pending disciplinary matters and five appeals and petitions from the IGP and aggrieved serving and ex-police officers. It also considered five promotion appeals.

“The commission reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate SP Shaaba Adamu Gboyako a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Inspector General of Police taken at its I9th plenary meeting of September 28 and 29, 2020.

“The commission was mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity. It directed the Inspector General of Police to implement its decision as its affects the Officer without delay.”

According to Ani, “The Commission also directed that the judgment of a Kano High Court in an application for enforcement of the fundamental right to life brought by the father of one Abdulkadir Nasiru (now deceased) be forwarded to the IGP for implementation of the orders of the court.

“The appellant was seeking justice for the alleged torture of his son to death by Police.”

Similarly, the appeal for accelerated/notional promotion based on merit from CSP Ita Lazarus Udom was also considered and approved by the plenary, the statement disclosed.

“The commission approved the adjustments of promotion dates of the officer from the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in line with his course mates.

“The commission also considered and promoted 89 staff of the commission with a promise to ensure that staff promotion will continue to receive priority attention,” the statement read in part.