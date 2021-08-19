Hushpuppi: PSC sets up panel on DCP Kyari

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up an in-house panel to study, in details, available documents related to the FBI indictment of former Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, who is on suspension from Nigeria Police Force.

A press statement by the PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, Thursday in Abuja, said the panel is headed by PSC Director, Department of Police Discipline, Barr. Tijani Mohammed.

He said the panel has as its terms of reference: to gather and document relevant information on DCP Kyari in view of his disciplinary matter and to analyse the information gathered and make appropriate recommendation/s to the Commission.

“The Panel is expected to examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment and also to look at the extant rules as a means of keeping abreast of the matter pending the submission of the Report by the Police Investigative Panel.

“The Panel which has been inaugurated by the PSC Permanent Secretary/ Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila, has started work while the Commission awaits the Report of the DIG Joseph Egbunike Police investigative Panel on the matter.

“The Report of the in-house Panel is expected to assist the Commission take an informed decision when the Police Investigative Panel Report is submitted for the Commission’s consideration,” it read in part.

The commission had earlier suspended DCP Kyari and maintained that the suspension subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

The commission had also directed the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further actions.