‘Hybrid seeds can double current maize production in Nigeria’

ECOBasic Seed Company has declare intention to bridge the gap in early generation seeds production in West Africa and double Nigeria’s seed production with high quality seeds.

The company, which was established in December 2021 with headquarters in Kaduna, promised to drive the seed sector in West Africa and ensure that Nigeria is self sufficient in basic agric staple foods starting with maize, while rice and others basic foods are kept at sight.

Managing Director, ECOBasic Seed Company, Mr. Brighton Karume, made this known to journalists in Kaduna, Friday.

He said that over 90 per cent of the Early Generation Seed (EGS) breeder and foundation seed in Nigeria were sourced from research institutions.

“However, these research institutions struggle to meet the rising demand for high quality foundation seed from seed companies due to inadequate financial and technical support.

“This has a huge impact on the productivity and profitability of indigenous seed companies

which ultimately limits farmers’ access to high quality seeds.

“At the core of this effort is the need to accelerate awareness and widespread use of improved, disease-resistant hybrid maize seed varieties that can resist striga and armyworm infestation, thereby boosting yield. It all starts with the right seed,” he said.

Karume said Nigeria could double its maize production and achieve self-sufficiency if 50 per cent of maize farmers across the country adopt the hybrid maize varieties.

He said only 10 per cent of Nigerian farmers plant hybrid varieties which had made it impossible for the country to meet the national demand.