Hypa Cee wants FG to provide housing, finance for Nigerian journalists

Hypa Cee, firm involve in the welfare of people has urged the Nigeria’s Government to establish housing, finance programmes for journalists urgently.

“I have never seen a rich journalist in Nigeria. While living in Asokoro FCT Abuja, I had a journalist as a neighbor, who worked with AIT. He lived in a one room apartment. He was always broadcasting on television. He worked hard to give his best. He had a child. He had nothing to show for his generous contribution to a society that doesn’t value him,” Hypa Cee said.

“It is complex and tough to differentiate the level of work teachers, health workers and journalists do in the society. These professionals give their best to building the nation. This professionals sacrifice their lives daily to better the lives of the masses, and to advance the system. Yet, Journalists are the most butchered, neglected, attacked and disregarded in Nigeria. This is not so in developed society.”

“Between 2013 and 2021 over 400 journalists were attacked. Over 277 killed between 2011 and 2021. This is outrageous. A report by Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) show that between 2019 and 2021 around 160 journalists were attacked in Nigeria by the police, thugs and political figures who see journalists as the lesser human beings.”

Hypa Cee who is looking to work on a music/movie project to buttress the relevance and life of journalists in the building of democracies appears emotional about the plight of journalists in Nigeria. Without news journalists democracies are in big mess. Journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy. Free expression, right expression, adequate expressions, lubricate the engine of democracy.