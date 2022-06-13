HYPPADEC and Sadiq-Yelwa’s vision

If we don’t help each other, then who will do so” – Barbara Mandrell.

In his maiden speech, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, the Managing Director, Hydro Power Producing Development Commission (HYPPADEC), pointedly said, “My Vision and Mission is to see that those promises made to our people 48 years ago by successive governments become a reality.”

The captivating quote above from Mandrell aptly captures the unique personality of Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, the visionary and dynamic pioneer managing director of HYPPADEC.

Interestingly, Sadiq-Yelwa’s antecedents and pedigree as a former commissioner for land and housing in Kebbi state are those of meritorious service to the state without blemish and highly commendable. He served with due diligence, tenacity which are pointers to the fact that, his wealth of experience and exposure will be brought to bear on the desired development of the hydro power producing communities.

Be it as it may, Sadiq-Yelwa further enunciated on the teething problems viz a viz challenges being faced by the host communities. He said most of the communities have lost their houses, roads and businesses due to the effect of the construction of Kanji Dam.

In this regard, the HYPPADEC managing director is like the great Greek philosopher Aristotle who once posits that a problem known is a problem half solved. One of the focal and purposeful leadership of Sadiq-Yelwa’s vision is his priority for entrepreneurship and human capital development in the affected communities. This is one of his strategies to give the people a new lease of life, which is now the new normal under the unique leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sadiq-Yelwa and his able team in HYPPADEC are always rising up to the occasion by providing the necessary recipe in accelerating the development of the affected communities ravaged by the effect of the construction of Kainji Dam.

Dr. Osborne C.J once said, “Unless you try to do beyond what you have already mastered, you will never grow”. Sadiq-Yelwa’s paradigm shift is on the youths changing their focus from white collar job to self-reliance as well as giving women equal opportunities to learn the trade of their choice, as a way of improving their economic prosperity for the general wellbeing of their families.

These great attributes of teaching people how to fish in the affected communities, instead of giving them fish are great virtues of the able managing director of HYPPADECAlh. Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa and his team in alleviating poverty, which is in line with the wise saying of one of the greatest motivational speakers Dr. John Mason in his book Why ask Why. In the book, Mason adumbrated that one of the most exciting decisions you can make as a visionary leader is to be on the lookout for opportunities to invest in others.

This write -up will not be complete without commending the numerous initiatives and giant strides of Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa and his management team, geared towards the common good of the greatest majority in the affected communities of hydro power producing states.

The tremendous successes achieved so far by the commission are due to the team spirit in existence in the commission. This is due to the ability of the managing director to put the right man in the right place as opined by General Collin Powell who once said, “No General can fight his battle alone, his success depends upon his ability, putting the right man in the right place”.

