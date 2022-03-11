HYPPADEC assures of massive devt in rural communities

The managing director, Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, has assured of massive developments in the states ravaged by floods and ecological menace.

He gave the assurance at a four days capacity building organised for new staff of the Commission held in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Yelwa, represented by the director of administration and finance of the Commission, Jimoh Haruna Gadai, said with support from the federal government, the Commission would no doubt tackle the menace of flooding and ecological challenges across the country.

He said the goal of the Commission “is to improve access to social services, enhance sustainable agricultural productivity, accelerate economic growth, increase food security and reduce rural poverty and by implication address social vices in the society.”

In his remarks, the Kogi state coordinator of HYPPADEC, Lee Ahenji, said the effect of the agency in the state “will be massively felt particularly in the 10 local government areas often ravaged by flooding and ecological challenges.”