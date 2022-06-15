HYPPADEC assures of solid foundation, service delivery 

The managing director of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, has assured that the commission will set a solid foundation for effective service delivery through training and retraining of staff.

He stated this in Minna while declaring open a training seminar organised for management and other staff of the commission.

He stated that head of units, state and area coordinators are also attending the training focused on productivity measurement and improvement schemes in the public service in Minna.

He said, “The performance of staff would always be measured in line with the vision and mission of the commission for better results.”

He said more training would be conducted for staff on anti-corruption and ICT to keep to terms with the emerging practice and in line with international standards.

