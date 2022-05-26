HYPPADEC board member, Ozi-Salami kidnapped in Kogi



A member of Governing Council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), representing Kogi state, Alhaji Isah Ozi-Salami, has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

Ozi-Salami, according to a family source, was kidnapped early morning Thursday on his way to the mosque in his country home, Ogaminana, Adavi local government area of Kogi state.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi state Police Command said the board member of HYPPADEC was kidnapped by gunmen.

The source added that the kidnappers came with a vehicle parked along the victim’s residence and it zoom off with the old man around five a.m.

An eyewitness named Ilyas Okaraga who reportedly witnessed the abduction stated that another person was also shot by the gunmen when the young man made an attempt to save the abductee from the gunmen, but he later died three hours after the abduction.

Ozi-Salami was said to have commissioned a water project in Adavi local government Wednesday and was kidnapped Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relation Officers, Kogi State Police Command, SP William Aya who confirmed the kidnapping of the HYPPADEC board member, said one person was killed during the incident.

