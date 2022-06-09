HYPPADEC board member Ozi-Salami regains freedom 



The abducted member of Governing Council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Isah Ozi-Salami, has regained freedom.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Kogi state Police Command, Mr Williams Ayah, who confirmed the release of the elder statesman, said Ozi-Salami who was kidnapped two weeks ago was released Wednesday night around 11pm.



Ayah added that the HYPPADEC Governing Council member is hale and hearty, adding that he has since reunited with his family members in Ogaminana, Adavi local government area of Kogi state where he was forcefully picked by unknown gunmen while on his way to the mosque to observe his early morning prayers.

