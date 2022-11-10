HYPPADEC committed to construct houses in Ketso, Muregi – MD  

The Managing Director Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, has assured that the commission will pay deserved attention to the construction of houses for flood victims in Ketso and Muregi communities in Mokwa local government of Niger state.

Yelwa stated this, Wednesday, at a stakeholders meeting on the 5- year rolling plan unveiled by the commission.

According to him, “Plans have reached advanced level to provide housing units at Ketso and Muregi resettlement centers to alleviate the suffering of the people, especially occasioned by flood disaster.”

He explained that the rolling plan included interventions in areas of health, education, water, security, environment and youth entrepreneurship among others.

The managing director said HYPPADEC would sustain intervention in all sectors of the economy within available resources to reduce the plight of the community people.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, called for massive intervention in all sectors of the economy in a more progressive approach, while assuring full support and cooperation for activities and programmes of the commission.

In a remark, the Chairman Governing Council of the Commission, Hon. Joseph Terfa Ityav, said the HYPPADEC Medium Term Strategic Plan ( HMTSP) would be a working document for the actualisation of the mandate of the commission.