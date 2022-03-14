HYPPADEC provides 4 Kogi LGs with free medical services 









Four local government areas prone to flooding and ecological disasters have benefited from the ongoing free medical and surgical outreach provided by the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Commission (HYPPADEC) in Kogi state.



The free medical services which was in collaboration with Cedio Rural Medical Outreach Ministry was kick- started Saturday in Ajaokuta, Bassa, Ibaji and Kogi local government areas.



Speaking during the official flag-off of the programme at Oyedega in Ibaji local government area Saturday the managing director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, said aside infrastructure development of the ten flood prone areas in Kogi state, the commission has also prioritised the healthcare of the people in rural communities.

He was represented by director, Administration and Finance, Jimoh Haruna Gadai, who stated that the free medical services which is the first phase involving four councils will enable the habitants of the benefiting communities to treat health challenges that has been affecting them due to lack of quality healthcare facilities in the communities.



“It is obvious that there is no alternative to good health and that is why we decided to embark on the free medical services while the commission continue to invest in infrastructure development of the disaster prone areas in Kogi state.



“We have also procured life jackets to improve safety on water. The commission has also distributed solar street light and provision of bore holes to give portable water to the people,” he said.



He charged the people of the communities to take the advantage of the free medical services to improve on their health status, assuring that the medical officials would attend to all cases presented before them.