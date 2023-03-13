HYPPADEC to provide health facilities, electrify 200 Kogi communities 







The management of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has promised to provide health facilities to each of the 10 local government areas in Kogi state affected by perennial flooding.



Managing Director of the commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, stated Monday during the commissioning of HYPPADEC Kogi state officer in Lokoja.



He said the commission has commenced the study of facilities at the local government level to ascertain the dearth of medical facilities to enable the commission provide health facilities in each community of the 10 local government areas within the purview of HYPPADEC.



He assured that the commission would liaise with local government councils and youth associations to provide more scholarships to support the education of youth in various communities affected by flood aside the empowerment programme that will give the people of riverine areas source of livelihood.



“Some of the youth we have trained in skill acquisition for six months, the commission will assist them with starter packs to enable them stand on their own.



“Plans are also on top gear to provide electricity to over 200 communities in Kogi state to boost their economic activities and we will continue to collaborate with state government to assist communities in the areas of their needs,” he said.

