HYPPADEC to relocate community in Kogi

Over 180 households in Edeha community living under the Murtala Muhammad Bridge in Kogi local government of Kogi state would be relocated to higher land by the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

Dr Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, Managing Director of HYPPADEC disclosed this at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting for dissemination of report on the outcome of Needs Assessment Exercise conducted by the Commission on Friday in Lokoja.

He said HYPPADEC would build 250 two-bedroom flats for the 180 households in the Edeha community which was always submerged each time floods came and had to all relocate to other places till the floods receded.

Yelwa said upon enquiry, it was discovered that they were always submerged by the perennial flood which had become a recurring decimal in the state, necessitating permanent relocation.

He said the team came to the state today with the Bill of Quantity for the project in the hope that the government would ratify the approval paper for the Commission to begin work on the project.

The programme financial adviser of “New Approach,” HYPPADEC partners, Dr. Lillian Iwu, warned the benefiting households should not resell the houses and go back to their former settlements.

She urged the state government to put the evacuated land to some other use to discourage the resettled households from going back to inhabit the place.

The member, HYPPADEC Governing Council representing Kogi state,” Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami, expressed gratitude to the Kogi state government for its support to the Commission and especially for displaying transparency.