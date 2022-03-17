HYPPADEC trains 5,000 youth on skills acquisition

The Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has commenced the training of 5000 youth towards acquiring various kills to transform their future.

A statement issued by the Managing Director and Chief Executive of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, disclosed that the 5000 youths were taken from communities of the six HYPPADEC states and that they would be trained on different enterprises.

He said, “the training is designed to enable the beneficiaries acquire skills and become self-reliant, as well as contribute their quota to national development.”

Yelwa revealed that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State will serve as the Chairman of the occasion scheduled for Thursday, 17th March, 2022

He said that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha will be the special guest of honour.

Also, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar is to be the royal father of the day at the occasion.

The Managing Director reiterated the commitment of HYPPADEC towards uplifting the living standards of the people within the commission’s host communities.