I am not defecting from APC – Amosun

Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun yesterday debunked rumours that he plans to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on account of the outcome of the primaries of the party in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, in a statement described media report that the governor plans to quit APC as a figment of the imagination of the writer.

He wondered how Amosun would be expected to quit a house he jointly built with other patriots.

“It is true that enormous pressure was brought to bear on Governor Amosun to move to another party, because of the glaring injustice meted out to some party members at the recent primaries, but the governor maintained his stand that he would not decamp, especially on account of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose judgment and sense of justice, as the leader of the party, he cherishes and values immensely,” the statement said.

“For those who know Amosun over the years, his struggles are usually not about his own person but equity, justice and fairness for all, especially the downtrodden masses.

President Buhari represents this spirit and Amosun will stand by him and with him in any party at all times and at all costs”, the statement added.

Two factions of the APC held governorship primaries in the state, producing two different governorship candidates.

The primary supported by Amosun was, however, not recognised by the headquarters of the APC.

