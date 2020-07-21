I attained greatness without playing in Europe- Odegbami

Nigeria football legend Segun Odegbami said he attained great stride in the round leather game without playing in Europe.

Odegbami who made this claim against the insinuation that he had a shortfall in his entire career for not playing overseas, said during his time, playing in Europe was not lucrative.

He spoke while fielding questions as a guest on FCT Football Update Whatsapp group.

While many plied their trade in Europe and were never heroes, Odegbami noted that he was listed for the Best Footballer Award in Africa while playing at home, a feat he said he cherishes the most.

His words “There is no shortfall in my football career. The inability to play in Europe was not a shortfall.

“I played all my football here, so it ended here so not playing in Europe did not affect it in any way. I attained the greatest height, even beyond Nigeria. Three times I was listed for the Best Footballer in Africa award, this was second to none”

However, the former Green Eagles Captain admits that missing out of the World Cup remains a big regret.

“I narrowly missed out to the World Cup which is the one I really wanted not really playing in Europe, wasn’t fanciful to me at all”