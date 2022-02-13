I belongs to APC, not Aregbesola’s TOP, Senator Oriolowo declares



The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Adelere Oriolowo, has debunked the rumour that he belonged to the splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP).



He said his loyalty is to the party and the people of his constituency who voted for him to represent them.



Speaking with Journalists at a press conference held in his hometown, Iwo, Sunday, Oriolowo advised all aggrieved members of the party to eschew rancour and close ranks ahead of the July 16 governorship election.



He emphasized the need for different factions within the party to jettison their ego and selfish interest for the interest of the masses.



He said, “I have the mandate of my people to represent them, and my loyalty belongs to the people I’m representing. I don’t believe in a group rather believe in serving my people. As for whether I’m for Ileri-Oluwa or TOP, I’m for both since APC is one in Osun.



“I wish to call on aggrieved members to keep confidence with the party, while I explore all peaceful means for amicable solution.



“I want to state that it is very normal for anymember or faction to feel some kind of way, but we must allow the national leadership to use various reconciliation strategies to make the party stronger.



“The wisest actions from all members is tostrengthen the party and work with everyone to achieve the common goal of successful outing in July 2022.



“For true reconciliation to be done, there must be fairness, justice and restitution served to all concerns,” Oriolowo added.