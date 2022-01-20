I can hardly find my way home in Kaduna – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Governor Nasir el-Rufai for the urban renewal infrastructural development across the state, noting that he can hardly find his way home within the Kaduna city.

Speaking while commissioning the redesigned and redeveloped Murtala Mohammed Square Kaduna, President Buhari said he was constrained to move Daura to Kaduna but with the new infrastructural developments, the governor has done what was expected of him and Kaduna state has become a state of choice.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai in his remarks said the Murtala Mohammed Square, which was built in the 70s for the Festac 1977 was rebuilt and redesigned by his government.

“Mr President, this is Murtala Mohammed Square redeveloped. It was built in the 70s for Festac you have held rallies here. The entire Murtala Mohammed Square has been rebuilt, and redeveloped.

“The pavilion where you have held rallies has been redesigned with new facilities, five restaurants, a small boutique hotel, horse racing, polo, hockey, football, tennis and a race track for those that want to jog. This would be the new city center of Kaduna,” el-Rufai said.

President Buhari later commissioned the Kawo Bridge that was redesigned with three roundabouts and extended to ease traffic at that junction, which connects Kaduna city center to Mando Nnamdi Azikiwe Way and Zaria town.

The President also commissioned the new infectious disease control center in Mando.