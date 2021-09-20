I can never fall apart with Ayim, Egwu replies APC

The former governor of Ebonyi state and Senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial zone, Sam Egwu weekend told the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he and the former Secretary to the Federal government, Sen. Ayim Pius Ayim can never fall apart.

Egwu disclosed this during state executive council meeting of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, at Salt lake Hotel Abakaliki.

He said, ‘I and Ayim Pius we are together, we are in good terms, go and tell them because they were hoping that by now we must have scattered, it will not happen in Jesus name.

“I want to assure that you will not be disappointed in your believe in PDP. By God’s grace by next elections as usual, we shall take over all positions including governorship.

“It has happened before, it has always been PDP for Ebonyi state and nothing can change it. I want you to remain steadfast, continue where you are, you are on the right part, you are on the right party and very soon, those who don’t believe will believe”.

Speaking, Chief Anyim reiterating what Egwu said, noted that Ebonyi government House belong to PDP. “all I know is that Ebonyi government house belongs to PDP. We put somebody there, he ran away. We will pick another person and put there in 2023”.

On his part, the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency, Livinus Makwe said that the party will sack APC from national and state levels come 2023.

He said, “PDP will takeover the federal government not just Ebonyi state in 2023 because PDP is a party that when they are in power, the people of Nigeria are happy and you see good things coming up. But since this people came, its only killings that we are seeing. By 2023, all those things will become things of the past”.