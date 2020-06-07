I can’t burn building to cover up certificate issues – Obaseki

The supremacy battle for the soul of Edo state politics between Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman and governor Godwin Obaseki got messier at the weekend after the latter reportedly said he is not like those who burn building to cover up certificate issues.

The feud between the two men has intensified ahead of the party’s governorship primaries billed for June 22.

Oshiomhole is believed to be backing Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the APC ticket against the reelection bid of the embattled governor.

Obaseki recently came under public scrutiny after three chieftains of the APC dragged him to the Federal High Court in Abuja; alleging that the Bachelor of Arts certificate in Classical Studies obtained by Obaseki from the University of Ibadan was forged.

However, speaking during a Thank You tour to principal officers and ward leaders in Oredo local government area of the State, the governor stated: “they said I forged my certificate…

“How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues,” Obaseki stated.

A mysterious fire engulfed a section of the State Ministry of Education housing academic records and other vital documents during the administration of ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole in June 2013.

Oshiomhole’s primary school leaving certificate was been challenged at the law Court in 2013 by the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate at the 2012 governorship election, Charles Airhiavbere.

Governor Godwin Obaseki at the time was the Special Adviser to Oshiomhole on economy and a member of the latter’s kitchen cabinet.

Continuing during the visit, Obaseki said the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s nascent democracy, noting that the polls will change the face of Nigeria’s elections and strengthen its democracy.

According to him, “We have been practising democracy for 21 years now. We cannot continue to behave the same way.

“This time, we will change the narrative. This will be a government of the people by the people and for the people. It will not be a government of the people by a few people.”

