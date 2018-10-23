I can’t support Longjan- Says Tallen

Plateau South senatorial aspirant, Paulie Tallen has dismissed speculations making the round that she has conceded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the former Deputy Governor Ignatius Longjan.

Describing the rumour as baseless, the former Deputy Governor and later federal minister denied that she has entered a truce with the alleged winner of what she had described as a “charade” primary.

Further, she dismissed claims that she has given up has senate ambition and rebuffed claims that she has agreed to support Longjan to fly the ticket of the party for the senatorial seat.

Speaking through her media aide, Shabul Mazadu, she urged her supporters to disregard such reports describing it as “fake news”.

“It has come to the notice of Her Excellency, Dame Pauline Tallen, that a concocted fake news is being peddled that she has gone into a truce to support the charade emergence of His Excellency, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Ignatius Longjang, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate of Plateau South Senatorial District for the 2019 general elections.”

According him, the fake news is also peddled that the truce was at the instance of, President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari stressing that “Tallen is calling on all her supporters to disregard the news as there is no iota of truth in it.”

The media aide maintained that Tallen has petitioned the APC headquarters and presented her facts that the true outcome of the senatorial primary was not reflected instead the results were allocated to aspirants as confirmed by INEC officials who conducted the primary and her agents by not signing the result sheet.

“Tallen and her supporters are waiting for her declaration as the legitimate candidate of APC for Plateau South Senatorial District, and not accepting a charade called senatorial primary or going into an agreement with its proponents,” he stressed.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

