I did not beat up my constituent – Nnamani

A former governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu East senatorial zone, Senator Chimaroke Nnanani, has described as a ruse, falsehood and malicious reports that he or his aides attacked anyone at a meeting with party delegates in the state.

Senator Nnamani in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Friday, explained that the scheduled meeting with party delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from two Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state was held at the open arena in the council secretariat of Enugu North LGA under a convivial atmosphere.

According to the former Enugu state Governor, the meeting with delegates is to seek their support for his re-election to the senate in 2023.

Recall that his first outing in the senate was between 2007 and 2011 while he won the election for a renewed term in 2019.

Explaining what happened at the meeting, Senator Nnamani said on getting to the pavilion where many delegates were seated, he noticed that there was an altercation between a group of suspected thugs and security operatives over an attempt to break into the security ring around him.

He said, “A scuffle ensued when the former chairman of Enugu South local government area of Chiene I. Chiene confronted the security men and reportedly held the rifle sling of an operative.”

Continuing, the statement read, “Ither security operatives swooped on him in an attempt to retrieve the rifle, as the former council chairman dared them.

“Any further escalation was however averted when he (Senator) intervened with appealed to all parties for calm.

“He said calm was restored immediately and the consultations with the delegates followed smoothly.

“Senator Nnamani was pleased that he used the avenue of the meeting to render an account of his stewardship in the upper legislative chamber just as he solicited their support in the forthcoming PDP senatorial primary.

“My people were pleased with my accomplishments so far and they promised to return me to the Senate in 2023”.

