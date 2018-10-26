I did not receive money from NNPC for Buhari’s campaign- Keyamo (2)

The spokesperson for the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation,

Festus Keyamo, has denied collecting money from the NNPC to run the

publicity department of the organisation.

Keyamo, who is also the campaign organisation’s Director of Strategic

Communications, said yesterday in Lagos that the organisation would

not depend on public purse to run its activities.

In a statement copied to the news agency, Keyamo said: “Our attention

has been drawn to fake news to the effect that I have received a large

sum of money from the NNPC and submitted another budget to the same

corporation to run the media and publicity department of the campaign.

“The story is a classic example of the many rots in the system that

President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to address. Experience has

taught that sharing of money does not win elections.

“We do not intend to go that route. We shall continue to showcase the

achievements of President Buhari to convince Nigerians that he

deserves a second term in office,” the spokesman said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said that his participation in

the campaign was part of his larger crusade for enthronement of an

accountable government and true democracy.

“To me, this is not just a campaign but a crusade; hence, I came out

of my shell to make a full-blown participation in the process. I am

determined to make my little contribution to prevent those who looted

our treasury in the past to establish `big businesses’ from staging a

comeback to power.

“In the process, my hard-earned integrity will be guarded jealously. I

have not, and will not go near the public purse; the campaign

organisation will not do so either. This is a pledge before the

Nigerian people by which we shall stand,” he said.