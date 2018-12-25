I did nothing wrong as FCT minister –Mohammed

Bauchi state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the forth coming general election, Senator Bala Mohammed has said that he did not do anything wrong when he was a minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mohammed stated this while answering questions from reporters in Bauchi on how he won a case against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“I was the one that reported voluntarily to the EFCC, because I believe in accountability. I was in Europe; I went there for a Programme in oxford when I was told that EFCC wanted me. When I came

back, I saw the invitation and I thought it was a routine issue. So, I reported and I was arrested.”

They gave me bail conditions, I satisfied them. But even after I satisfied the bail conditions, I was kept for forty five days. I took them to court because I expected them to take me to court. They didn’t and of course, the court issued a directive and ordered for my release. I was not released and that was what took me to the court. Of course I won the case against them with five million damages awarded,”

he explained.

“I am very happy with the judgment because it shows that there is hope in this country, no matter the level of persecution the level of vilification, we still have hope as Nigerians. The last resort is the

judiciary who has remained firm and impartial, to a large extent that has emboldened me to remain in the country and to play my politics because I know I have not done anything wrong, and of course, the

other cases in court, I don’t want to pre-empt them. But you have heard the confirmation from the EFCC that there was not a report from the ministry of the FCT by any individual, by any group or any civil

society group that any amount of money was stolen in the FCT,” he boasted.