I didn’t endorse Atiku in Obasanjo’s house – Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Dr. Matthew Kukah, has said that his meeting with Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was to witness the reconciliation of a prolonged dispute between the two leaders.

Kukah said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto yesterday in reaction to concerns from some members of the public that his meeting with both leaders was for political reasons.

He stated that his presence was strictly to support and witness their reconciliation, which he has been trying to broker for some years.

He said last Thursday; they had agreed to meet in former President Obasanjo’s home in Abeokuta along with some religious leaders, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and Bishop David Oyedepo.

According to Kukah, on getting to the home of the former president, he saw that more and more people were trooping to the home and the meeting was gradually starting to have a political undertone.

To ensure he did not get involved with anything relating to politics, he quickly advised Former President Obasanjo to carry out the reconciliation behind closed-doors.

According to Kukah, I proposed to the former president that he should sit down with Alhaji Abubakar behind closed doors and sort out issues after which I and Sheikh Gumi will join them as Bishop Oyedepo was yet to arrive at the time.

“I was not in Abeokuta to endorse Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

I fully understand the feeling of some persons, who believe I traveled with Alhaji Abubakar, to witness his endorsement by former President Obasanj,o but this was not the case at all.

“I am a strong believer in a peaceful and united Nigeria and these ideals I strive to achieve as a priest.

My instincts to always initiate reconciliation and peace were sharpened during my involvement and experience with the Oputa Panel,” he said.

