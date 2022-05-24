I didn’t endorse Sani Bello for Niger South senatorial seat – APC chair

Niger state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Àlhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has debunked reports that he has publicly declared support for the aspiration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for Niger North senatorial seat in 2023.

Jikantoro stated this on Tuesday while speaking in an interview with journalists in Minna to dismiss the report.

He described the reports published by some media as false, adding that it should be disregarded in its entirety because it was the hand work of mischief makers aimed at causing disaffection in the party.

He said that although as an individual he has the right to vote and be voted for, but as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Niger state, he remains committed to ensure enabling environment and equal opportunity for every aspirant.

According to him, “I have the right to vote and be voted for as an individual and I am fully aware of the constitutional provisions as the state chairman of the APC and would not do anything that contravenes the provision, therefore I remain the authentic state chairman of the party in Niger state.”

Jikantoro urged the APC members to remain steadfast, committed, peaceful, calm for the betterment and development of the party in the state, just as he remain undistracted, unshakable because he has never gone or done anything contrary to the provisions of the party constitution.

