I didn’t say my absence increased insecurity – Kyari



Embattled Police officer DCP Abba Kyari, has denied reports that he said his absence has caused serious increase in incidents of insecurity in the country.

A statement made available to Blueprint by Barr. Suleiman Abdullahi on Wednesday, described the report as fake news and untrue.

The statement reads in part: “It necessary to respond to the fake news being peddled by mischief makers and those who are hellbent to tarnish his hard earned reputation because some people might believe what is completely untrue and fake.

“It’s the position of Abba Kyari that every country goes through difficult times and Nigeria is not an exception.

“Kyari has always been praying for his country to have more peace, prosperity and Unity, as he lives in Nigeria likewise his family members, friends and supporters, he has nowhere to call home except Nigeria.

“It was learnt that his Lawyer argued in one of the papers he filed in court that his client had fought violent crimes doggedly across the country and violent crimes have being increasing in recent times.

“These are not Abba kyari’s words but normal arguments of a lawyer about his client. This has caused some mischievous elements to try to twist it as if it’s Abba kyari’s words.

“All well meaning and good Nigerians should not be deceived but ignore such fake publications.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

