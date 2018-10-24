The Social Democratic Party (SDP) standard bearer in Imo state, Dr Casimir Anyanwu has debunked rumours making the rounds that he sold his governorship ticket to one Mr Okey Eze who he said has busied himself flooding Owerri, the state capital with his posters.

Anyanwu who dismissed the claim stated that he is still in the race contrary to the claim that he sold his ticket for the sum of N10 billion.

In a chat with Blueprint yesterday, the SDP gubernatorial candidate said he joined the race for the number one seat in the state to actualize the long dream of the Owerri zone to govern the state.

“Politicians are funny, all of a sudden, after the primaries, i came back to Abuja, went back to Oweerri, the rumour going on is that I am selling my ticket. In fact, somebody said that I took N10 billion from Okey Eze to give my ticket to him and Okey Eze from what I heard, is mounting his fliers all over Imo,” he said.

He added that the collapse of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the division in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state would enhance the fortunes of the SDP in next year’s governorship election.

The governorship candidate who will be submitting his nomination form to the party headquarters today in Abuja told our reporter that the flourishing of SDP in Imo is an opportunity to clinch the reins of power in the state.

Anyanwu, the sole financier of SDP in the state said he was one of those who helped both Rochas Okorocha in 2011 to emerge as governor adding that the governor has not shown him appreciation the for the good gesture.

Anyanwu noted that while nurturing SDP in the state he would change the political dynamics against Okorocha as well as using the opportunity to help the Imo people.

