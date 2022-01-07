I don’t ask my female colleagues for anything apart from… – Nura Musa Inuwa

Thirty-two-year-old Musa Inuwa, who was born at Gwamaja Quarters of Kano Metropolis, took to Hausa Music in 2007, composing mostly songs for wedding, love activities and film production. He tells ALIYU ASKIRA in this interview that so far he has recorded successful songs like Aisha Humaira, Raidai, Zurfin Ciki, and a host of others.

Please tell us more about your life

Well, I am 32 years old. I was born in Gwamaja Quarters of Kano metropolis; I attended Masaka Special Primary School and Gwamaja II Secondary School. Then I started singing for a living.

Why sing instead of acting since you are still very young, talented and handsome?

Well, I am somebody who believes in destiny and my destiny is to be a singer in the cool and soul genre, touching music for society and for weddings. I also compose songs for film producers. I started singing in the year 2007, and honestly I don’t have a role model. It is just a God-given talent. So far, I have successful songs like Raidai, Zurfin Ciki, and the famous Aisha Humaira. I have many of them in the market. When I reach my peak as a singer I will retire for others to continue. That is why I also ventured into film production.

Are you married?

I am married with two children. After a long period of searching, I found a beautiful woman of my choice and we got married. We are now staying peacefully and she has so far given me two children. I am a happily married person and I do not flirt for any reason.

What have been your saddest moments and what have you achieved through singing and film production?

Let me start with the bitter side of my profession. I am successful, at least I am comfortable in life, I am not paying rent. I have good vehicles to use; I wear and eat what I want. Financially, I am not complaining, but most importantly, I am a star well accepted by my fans even though I still have a long way to go. However, I hope to retire when I am still popular and active so that others will take after me. I have many people working for me; some depend on me for their source of livelihoods. As you can see, this alone is not a mean achievement. Kannywood has grown and diversified into several areas, the industry is quite big for all of us to realise our individual dreams.

About 12 years ago, you almost lost your eyes when some people poured acid on your face. Tell us more about that incident?

Well, after it happened, I heard a lot of stories; some said it was ladies that refused to accept their love advances that attempted to destroy me. This is not true, at the time the incident happened, I didn’t even have a girlfriend, and my female admirers then were fewer than what I have today. So, the story is that one day somebody called me between 9pm and 10pm saying he was from Abuja and came to Kano purposely to see me so that we could discuss a song which he wanted me to compose for his up-coming wedding.

He told me he would make a deposit that night and would send me the balance later through my bank account. He described a location for me to meet him so that I could collect the deposit. When I reached there, I saw light but there was no building. Then I called him on the phone and he said he was already close to me and that I should turn and meet him. Immediately, I turned my face, somebody holding a jerry-can full of acid poured it on my face and took off.

Up till now there have not been any arrests; so, only the person that did it is the one that knows his motive. I don’t know him and one thing I know is that I will never forgive him because he almost rendered me blind. After the incident, many rich women contacted me to pay for my eye treatment either in Nigeria or outside, but in return, I promised to marry them or any of them. This I rejected.

What happens next?

I was admitted at Murtala Muhammed Hospital for one month for treatment and surgery. Later I continued to visit the National Eye Center Kaduna to restore my sight. Thank God that I am what you are seeing now (in dark glasses and traces of the acid burn on my face). But honestly, I am very grateful to God that I can see perfectly and my face is 90% okay.

You don’t sing for politicians; why? do you have those you admire?

I have a principle, if I like you, as a politician, all I will do is to vote for you when you are contesting an election. If you want me to sing for you, it’s business; we discuss you and you pay me and I sing for you. However, because of my experience in life, I am somebody that is soft and sympathetic to people’s plights. So, I prefer songs that are soul-touching.

Do you have a girlfriend in Kannywood and can you marry from Kannywood?

No, I don’t have a girlfriend in Kannywood and I have never given it a thought to marry from Kannywood. We live like one family here; we respect each other a lot, especially those that featured in my films and other engagements. But, honestly, I don’t ask my female colleagues for anything apart from business.

What do you want to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered as a successful producer and singer, a happy family man, a person that fears God and always accepts God’s will. And those who tried to render me blind today, by the grace of God, I am still in good shape and it even became a blessing for me. I became popular; I attracted more sympathy and I am sure my God will protect me till I die.