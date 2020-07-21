I don’t respect Arsenal – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken a jibe at Arsenal – by claiming he only respects Arsenal on the pitch but not off it.

Guardiola’s anger with Arsenal seems to be connected with the prominent role they played in the group of eight Premier League clubs who ganged up on City during their appeal against their two-year Champions league ban.

The group wrote to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), to try to ensure any City attempt to delay their two-year ban – while their appeal was ongoing – was dismissed.

City had their two-year ban overturned by CAS, but it seems Guardiola and the club’s hierarchy are still seething at the conduct of their domestic rivals, in particular Arsenal.

And while Guardiola said he had respect for the way his former City assistant Mikel Arteta orchestrated the FA Cup win at the weekend, he was withering with his view of Arsenal off the pitch.

“The opponents always deserve my respect and credit,” said Guardiola.

“And Arsenal, I have all the respect for what they are on the pitch – not much off the pitch – but on the pitch, a lot.

“So congratulations to them and good luck in the final.”