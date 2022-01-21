I don’t ve presidential ambition but APC Charmanship – Modu Sheriff

Former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said he is not interested in the presidency but the national chairmanship of the party at the forthcoming national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26, 2022 in Abuja.

He made this declaration during an interactive session with newsmen Friday in Abuja.



According to him, “So many insinuations are going around, Ali Modu Sheriff is not looking for Chairman, he is looking to be Presidential candidate. Please, I want to put it on record today, I am not looking for President. I am looking for a National Chairman so that I could lead the party to victory.



“I want to lead a campaign like what we did to 2014 to make sure that our father and leader (Buhari) hands over power to another APC man as a President. If I want to be President, I am not afraid of anybody but I don’t want to be President but National Chairman,” Ali Modu clarified.



When told that the party might have zoned the national chairmanship to the north central geo-political zone, the Chairmanship hopeful maintained that the party was yet to come up with any zoning arrangement.



He argued that those harping on the zoning arrangement are afraid of his towering chances of being elected as the next National Chairnan of the party at the convention, hence, they have to plant fake news of zoning in the media.



He noted that he is not the only aspirant from north east. According to him, “As of today, even from the North-eastern states of Nigeria, there are many people looking for chairman, it is not only Ali Sheriff.”



Referring to a media report of his been edged out of the chairmanship race, Sheriff said those pushing such notion are only afraid of him.



Hear him: “It clearly shows you that those that are writing this are afraid of the man called Ali Sheriff. They are afraid, Ali Sheriff is the target, they don’t probably want to go to the convention with Ali Sheriff, they are afraid, period.”