I don’t want to fall in love again, I want a trouble-free life – Aisha Humaira

Aisha Humaira, who started acting in 2018, is a Fulani from Gombe state, but was born and brought up in Kano at Nassarawa Quarters. In this brief interview with ALIYU ASKIRA, speaks about her acting career, his marital life and other issues.

Education, acting career

After my primary and secondary school education, I decided to take up acting. Before then it had been reported all over the social and print media that I had got married to Salisu S. Fulani. However, it was later discovered that we had taken some pictures like pre-wedding pictures and people thought we actually got married.

Last week, you and your producer, Bashir Maishaddah, took some beautiful pictures and posted them on social media and this has created serious tension within the industry because Bashir has already printed his wedding cards scheduled to hold on March 13, 2022, with his longtime lover, Hassana Muhammad. What is your reaction to this?

(Prolonged laughter); it was a picture we took when we were shooting a film and some of our colleagues liked them and posted them on social media. Some did that for good while others might have done that out of mischief. I never married; I don’t even want to fall in love again. I want a trouble-free life.

Aisha, how are the preparations for your wedding with Bashir Maishaddah next month going? I asked this because I saw the pre-wedding pictures and they are beautiful.

This is the second time this thing is happening to me. I am extremely grateful because the news about marriage for a lady is also a welcome development. However, I am not getting married to Bashir or anybody for now. I am yet to reach my peak in the industry.

Your marriage to Salisu S. Fulani ended very quickly; why? When you joined Kannywood you became a star so fast. Is it because you are very beautiful or have you compromised? Remember, Naziru said recently that no beautiful lady will join Kannywood without the producers and directors taking them to bed.

If by saying that I made it fast because I am beautiful, you are partially correct. I am quite aware that God created me as a beautiful woman; secondly, my first film, Hafeez, was directed by Ali Nuhu and it ended up as a wonderful film. Since then I have been getting more roles; so, there is nothing like compromising my body.

What is your reaction to Aisha Tsamiyya and Hafsat Idris’ secret marriage? If Maishaddah proposes to you, will you marry him?

Bashir Maishaddah is my boss and he is equally handsome. Next month he is getting married to Hassana Muhammad who is my friend. So, please don’t put me in trouble. About the secret marriage, well, they have their reason for that. I am happy for them that they got married peacefully without any scandal. I wish them all the best and pray to God for their marriage to be the last.