I enjoy building structures on empty land – Estate developer

A Nigerian real estate developer, Jason Oghenejobo has said he finds fulfillment in his career especially the gradual but steady process of watching a vast empty land being converted into beautiful luxurious structures.

According to Oghenejobo who also operates a real estate firm in Turkey, his passion for sales and marketing in his adult life led him to establish an office at computer village in Lagos even as an undergraduate from where his desire for business blossomed.

In a recent interview, the University of Benin graduate said among the accomplishments that gave him a sense of honour as an Estate Developer is the Skyview Princes Villa located in Turkey.

He described his career words as imagination, creation and completion.

The father of three said he remained outstanding among competitors on the basis of his ability to render a topnotch service that will wow clients, stating that he has partnered with with various developers in lots of projects, small and big which he is still willing to when need arises.

The Delta-born music enthusiast explained that his career experience has been rewarding especially since his company expanded its tentacles to Turkey, saying things have been moving forward.

He said the total control and effective management of his time is an essential and favorite part he enjoys in his job.

On what valuable lesson he has learned in his career, Oghenejobo simply responded, “A strong foundation guarantees a strong structure”.

