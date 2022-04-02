How I escaped Abuja-Kaduna train attack by whiskers, Obi of Onitsha opens up

One of the most prominent traditional rulers in Nigeria, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, has revealed how a last minute telephone call prompted him to escape attack by terrorists on Abuja-Kaduna train.

The monarch recounted on Saturday how he was billed as one of the passengers of the ill-fated train, which was stormed by terrorists after bombing the track and derailing it, close to its Kaduna station at Rigasa, only that he shelved the trip, having been called for emergency at the last minute.

The attack left about eight passengers dead, scores of others wounded, 21 confirmed missing and 171 others “unaccounted for,” according to the figures confirmed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday.

Achebe, who revealed how he escaped while at a meeting with Igbo leaders on Saturday to chart the way forward for the South East in the current political activities ahead of the 2023 election, where the zone is seriously contesting for the nation’s number one job – the Presidency, bewailed the current security situation in the country.

He said at the meeting under the umbrella of Ahamefuna Socio-cultural organisation held in Enugu, the South East capital: “I was among the passengers meant to be on the train last Monday because I had a meeting I was supposed to be attending. I was already at the train station when I got a call over an emergency and I had to leave the station to attend to it.”

Decrying the ugly insecurity situation in the country, he added at the event, tagged: “The need for Nigerian Presidency from Southeast Nigeria come 2023”, that authorities must do something to redeem Nigeria from those causing the havoc.

The gathering of the Igbo stakeholders and leaders of thought called on politicians from the area to stand firm in demanding right to the presidency, and particularly impress it on their political parties to zone tickets for the office to the region.

The event,had in attendance, top Igbo personalities, including, renowned businessman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo, and former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, alongside former ministers, senators, clerics, traditional rulers, women leaders and youth leaders.