I have no plan to join PDP – Akande-Sadipe 



The lawmaker representing Oluyole federal constituency, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has declared that she has no plan to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon Akande-Sadipe stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on a purported claim that she is set to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The House of Representatives member in her reaction to a viral social media post in which a member of PDP, posted her picture with the text “Congratulations to Oyo PDP as Hon. Tolu Sadipe, the Lawmaker representing Oluyole federal Constituency at the House of Representatives is soon to land in our party”.

“I appreciate the support and concern of my people. Such a claim is very laughable. The mudslinging has started. Cheap media trick. I am sure nobody is falling for this. I am the APC Rep from Oluyole in the House of Representatives for Oluyole, and as my people wish two terms in a row”, she said.

The lawmaker added, “I am committed to the development of Oluyole. Please tell those looking in from outside, to do better than this, let’s contest on real issues and performance not falsehood.”

Related