I have no regrets going into Islamic songs – FARIDA JALAL

Farida Jalal dominated other actresses in Kannywood for several years and made lots of money and fame in the process. After she got married she vowed never to return to the industry, however, she returned after her marriage failed but eventually veered to Islamic songs primarily to promote the religion. In this interview with ALIYU ASKIRA she speaks on her acting and singing career as well as her plans for the future.

You look good and happy, what have you been up to?

I had a drastic change in my life, remember I was in Kannywood for a very long time where I made my remark by becoming popular and accepted by viewers across the North.

Later I got married and when it didn’t work out I returned to the industry and then married for the second time, had two children. One of my children died, so I now have one child called Al-Mustapha.

I have gone into Islamic songs, praising the prophet (S.A.W). I also get invited by people when they have Islamic programmes or Moulud to perform and I have become popular and sought after by Islamic organisations.

Do you write the songs yourself?

No, there are those who specialise in writing the Islamic songs but they cannot sing, so I use their script to compose my songs. In some cases, I tell them the content of the songs and they write it for me. I then pay them and compose my song based on the scripts.

I am highly successful in the new business and I have no regrets because what I am doing is spiritual and Islamic. It has also made me popular and I will continue to do so until I marry again. It is a decent business that one can be proud of engaging in especially since it touches on Islamic faith.

What’s your take on changes in Kannywood?

When I was active in the industry, lots of things happened especially during the Shekarau-led administration when we were harassed left and right. The industry was seriously affected, most of us had to run out of Kano, some got married when they were not ready; some others took to other businesses. Generally, we had it nasty and terrible during the period.

The government used the Films and Censors Board to frustrate the profession but as God may have it the government ended and we continued our business.

I had a very successful acting career, made friends all over the world. Generally, I did well as an actress. I was one of leading actress at the time with very high artist fee before I got married.

When my marriage crashed, I returned to the industry.

I later got married again and it also crashed. I had two children, I lost one. So, I am praying that God will give me somebody to marry me again for me to bear more children and have the opportunity to enjoy family life.

So, what is your plan for the future?

As of now, it’s to continue what I am doing, to make my listeners happy, to be more popular, more acceptable and generally have a good life.

If somebody comes around and marries me, then I will leave peacefully as a married woman.

I have forgotten about Kannywood and what is happening in the industry. In fact, I don’t even watch Hausa films because I am into Islamic projects and it has lots of differences with what is happening in Kannywood.

I played my role in the past; I became popular and well known over many places. There is no way you will mention Farida Jalal and people will say they don’t know me. That one is enough for me.

So, I am praying to end up peacefully in this world and return to my creator.